Norm and Shirley Halcom are celebrating 67 years of marriage. The two were married in 1955.

The family gathered on the two's anniversary on September 3, 2022, for a surprise celebration for Norman & Shirley Halcom's 67th wedding anniversary and Shirley's 90th Birthday later this month. They were married in Meadowbrook by the Justice of the Peace on September 03, 1955. Shirley will be 90 on September 29th.