HIGHLAND — The Highland Bulldogs faced a tough challenge on Saturday, falling to Webster Grove 55-44 in the second game of the Highland Optimist Shootout. The game showcased a shift in momentum, with Highland initially taking the lead before Webster Grove surged ahead.

Highland started strong, leading 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. However, the second quarter saw a significant turnaround, as Webster Grove tightened their defense and limited Highland to just five points, allowing them to take a 22-18 lead at halftime.

The third quarter proved decisive for Webster Grove, who expanded their lead to 40-27 by the end of the period. Although Highland made a late push, outscoring Webster Grove 17-15 in the final quarter, it was not enough to close the gap.

Highland was led by Grant Fleming, who scored 19 points, and Carter Holthaus, who contributed 12 points.

For Webster Grove, Scottie Adkinson led all scorers with 25 points, while Miles Simpson added 19 points to help secure the victory.

