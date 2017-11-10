EDWARDSVILLE - Brooke Webber signed her letter of intent with Lincoln Land Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School as her final season with the Tigers approaches.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"My teammates and my family have pushed me to be great every day," Webber said. "It's really good to feel that I've accomplished so much in my career."

Choosing a school has been a huge weight off her shoulders and a great achievement Webber said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was definitely a relief," she said. "I've put in just so much work and effort into every game and all my coaches have pushed me, it just feels really good to know that I finally made it and I can't wait to have two more years."

Webber said the support from Lincoln Land coaches helped in making a decision about which school to attend.

"The campus and environment is just positive around everybody," she said. "I'm hoping to do two years there and then move on to do another two years in softball. I'm actually going to go into business and hopefully get my minor in sociology."

Webber said she learned and improved every day as a Tiger and the team is to thank for that.

"They've just been so supportive and such a positive influence on my life," she said. "We're always competitive towards each other but we're supportive and they just pushed me to be better and better everyday."

More like this:

Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Mo.: Granite City’s Natalie Kondrich Shines as Reliable Midfielder Off Bench
Jul 31, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: Bunt Recognized For Cheerleading Dedication
Jul 30, 2025
Troy 12-Year-Old Competes In National Flag Football Program
Jun 23, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Sophie Shapiro Stars In Edwardsville Girls Flag Football Debut
Aug 27, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Ciara Cunningham Leads Edwardsville Volleyball As Senior
3 days ago

 