EDWARDSVILLE - Brooke Webber signed her letter of intent with Lincoln Land Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School as her final season with the Tigers approaches.

"My teammates and my family have pushed me to be great every day," Webber said. "It's really good to feel that I've accomplished so much in my career."

Choosing a school has been a huge weight off her shoulders and a great achievement Webber said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was definitely a relief," she said. "I've put in just so much work and effort into every game and all my coaches have pushed me, it just feels really good to know that I finally made it and I can't wait to have two more years."

Webber said the support from Lincoln Land coaches helped in making a decision about which school to attend.

"The campus and environment is just positive around everybody," she said. "I'm hoping to do two years there and then move on to do another two years in softball. I'm actually going to go into business and hopefully get my minor in sociology."

Webber said she learned and improved every day as a Tiger and the team is to thank for that.

"They've just been so supportive and such a positive influence on my life," she said. "We're always competitive towards each other but we're supportive and they just pushed me to be better and better everyday."

More like this: