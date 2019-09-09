ALTON - The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports summer heat and humidity will return this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

"High temperatures are forecast in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Thursday, which is 8-10 degrees above normal," the NWS said in a forecast report. "When combined with the humidity, look for heat index values to peak in the 90-100 degree range each afternoon, with the highest values located in the St. Louis metro region."

The weather will change late in the week: "A cold front will move into and across the region late Thursday into Friday," the NWS said. "This front will bring showers and thunderstorms, and also bring cooler and less humid weather beginning Friday."

More like this: