ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flash flood watch for much of southwest and central Illinois, along with central, east central, and southeast Missouri from late tonight until Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Service said a new storm system will bring another 2 to 4 inches of rain to much of the region. This rain will impact areas which already had 4 to 8 inches of rain this past weekend and are currently experiencing flooding.

The combination of this new rainfall, the potential for isolated thunderstorms with higher rainfall rates, and saturated soils will result in enhanced runoff.

This runoff should result in widespread area flooding and may also cause the rapid onset of flash flooding, the Weather Service reported.

