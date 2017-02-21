EDWARDSVILLE – Due to inclement weather, the closure of South Buchanan Street from Schwarz Street to the MCT Bike Trail will be postponed by a day.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, Baxmeyer Construction will close South Buchanan Street, from Schwarz Street to the MCT Bike Trail, until 8 p.m. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Schwarz Street will remain open. Wolf Street will be closed at South Buchanan Street and will be re-opened with South Buchanan Street.

Detour routes will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes. Local businesses shall be accessed via rear alleyways and side streets.

David Sirko, P.E., assistant city engineer, said the city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. This operation has the potential to reduce the future closures by a full week, and reduce the overall project time by upwards of a month.

Contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 for more information.

 

 

