Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice
Brussels Ferry closed 2:50 p.m. Thursday due to ice conditions, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Eagle events are cancelled for weekend
An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled because of ice storm predictions.
Edwardsville School activities are cancelled
All Friday Edwardsville High School school activities are closed, including the Friday night Edwardsville at Alton boys basketball game. The boys game will be rescheduled.
Edwardsville Township offices closed
Edwardsville Township offices will be closed on Friday because of weather predictions.
Madison County offices to be closed
All Madison County facilities, which includes the courts, administration building, health department and various other departments, will be closed on Friday.
MELHS girls game for Friday rescheduled
Metro East Lutheran’s girls basketball game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, against Lutheran North has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 19, because of the weather predictions.
Republic Services asks for cans to curb earlier on Friday
Wood River Police Department had a Facebook post that said Republic Services is asking that if your trash day is Friday, please have your trash cans on the curb no later than 6 a.m. to get an early start and beat the winter weather.
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower schedule change
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford, announces the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art event planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, is postponed. The Itchy Brothers will now appear at the Confluence Tower on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
