School closings

Alton District 11 Schools

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Bethalto District 8 schools

Bunker Hill District

Calhoun Unit 40

Carlinville District 1

Collinsville District 10

East Alton District 13

East Alton Wood River District 14

Edwardsville District 7 Schools

Evangelical School, Godfrey

Faith Lutheran, Godfrey

Father McGivney Catholic School

Granite City CU School District

Jersey District 100

Lewis and Clark Community College

Marquette Catholic High School

Maryville Christian School

Mt. Olive School District 5

Principia College

Riverbender.com Community Center activities

Roxana Community Unit District 1

Riverbend Head Start

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Alton, East St. Louis Campuses)

Southwestern School District #9

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start

SS Peter and Paul, Collinsville

St. Ambrose, Godfrey

St. Boniface, Edwardsville

St. John Neumann

St. Mary's, Edwardsville

St. Mary's, Alton

Triad Community District 2

Trinity Lutheran School, Edwardsville

Wood River Hartford District 15

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

Troy R 3



Other Area Closings

Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice

Brussels Ferry closed 2:50 p.m. Thursday due to ice conditions, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Eagle events are cancelled for weekend

An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled because of ice storm predictions.

Edwardsville School activities are cancelled

All Friday Edwardsville High School school activities are closed, including the Friday night Edwardsville at Alton boys basketball game. The boys game will be rescheduled.



Edwardsville Township offices closed

Edwardsville Township offices will be closed on Friday because of weather predictions.

Madison County offices to be closed

All Madison County facilities, which includes the courts, administration building, health department and various other departments, will be closed on Friday.

MELHS girls game for Friday rescheduled

Metro East Lutheran’s girls basketball game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, against Lutheran North has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 19, because of the weather predictions.

Republic Services asks for cans to curb earlier on Friday

Wood River Police Department had a Facebook post that said Republic Services is asking that if your trash day is Friday, please have your trash cans on the curb no later than 6 a.m. to get an early start and beat the winter weather.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower schedule change

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford, announces the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art event planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, is postponed. The Itchy Brothers will now appear at the Confluence Tower on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This page will be updated as future closings come in.

If you have a schedule change or cancellation due to the weather, e-mail or news@riverbender.com.

