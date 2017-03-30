ALTON - Strong to severe thunderstorms are currently moving through the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. throughout most of Riverbender.com's coverage area, with warnings issued in Greene County at this time. A meteorologist from NWS in St. Louis said the storms will bring more heavy rain as well as gusts of wind upwards of 40 mph in Alton, but possibly more north in Jersey and Greene County, with gusts approaching as much as 60 mph. According to meteorologists, however, the threat of storms will pass when this line does later this afternoon.

In addition to strong winds, the storms may bring pea-sized hail.

Meteorologists expect the severe thunderstorm watch to expire much earlier than 8 p.m. as the line continues its movement eastward.

