JERSEYVILLE - A few individuals have been charged over the past week for a range of crimes including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, theft, and more, according to the latest felony filing report from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

David W. Rill, 64, of Bunker Hill, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (a Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony), operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper use of evidence of registration or certificate of title. The incident took place on March 15; a warrant was issued for his arrest on the same day and his bail was set at $25,000.

Rill carried an “uncased, unloaded … black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun” with ammunition at a time when he was not on his property or someone else’s property with their permission, according to the report from Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Tellor. The gun was “immediately accessible to the defendant at the time he carried it,” but Rill “has not been issued a current valid license under the Firearm Concealed and Carry Act,” Tellor said.

Travis T. Pillman, 35, of Dow, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on March 13 after he was found in possession of “metal knuckles” after previously being convicted of a felony. Both counts are Super Class 3 felony charges, and his bail was set at $25,000, according to his arrest warrant issued on March 14.

Garrett E. Sebastian, 28, of Jerseyville, was charged on March 16 for a theft he committed on October 19, 2021. Sebastian “obtained control over certain property of Jersey Farmers Elevator, being a scale ticket valued at $5,161.13, having double-stamped said ticket and having later received payment for said ticket, having a total value in excess of $500.00, intending to deprive Jersey Farmers Elevator permanently of the use of the property,” Tellor said. He was charged with a Class 3 felony and his bail was set at $20,000.

Two individuals were charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license after their licenses had been revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol. Both Michael D. Skiff, 44, of Wood River, and Daniel L. Shields, 41, of Jerseyville, committed the offense on Feb. 19. Skiff was driving on Otterville Road from Busch Lane to Pump Station Road in Jersey County, while Shields was driving northbound on Elsah Road approaching State Highway 3.

Both individuals had prior convictions for driving on a revoked/suspended license. Skiff had previously been convicted on January 4, 2001, in Madison County; on March 31, 2001, in Madison County; on March 22, 2004, in the state of Wisconsin; on June 16, 2005, in Montgomery County; on March 10, 2010, in Clinton County, and on April 10, 2012, in DuPage County, Illinois.

Shields had previously been convicted on September 17, 2001, in Montgomery County; on July 11, 2005, in Jersey County; again on July 11, 2005, in Jersey County, and on January 11, 2019, in Madison County.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

