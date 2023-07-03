Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Car Seized During ISP Enforcement Detail Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST SAINT LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted Operation Safe Summer on June 26 - 29, 2023 in St. Clair and Madison counties to increase the safety of residents of the Metro East this summer. The operation targeted known high crime areas, organized violent offenders, and criminal groups in the communities most affected by violence. Article continues after sponsor message Operation Safe Summer was led by the ISP Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) South team and supported by ISP’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Division of Patrol Troops 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, ISP Air Operations, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 - Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), ISP Firearms Investigation Unit, and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois using intelligence support and technology resources. Detail Results: Traffic Stops: 483

Subjects arrested: 55

Total Criminal Charges: 101

Felony Charges: 64

Firearms Seized/Recovered: 25 (seven stolen firearms recovered)

Firearm Related Charges: 47

Cannabis Seized: 6,825 grams

Controlled Substance Seized: 57.6 grams

