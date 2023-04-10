JERSEYVILLE - Two Missouri individuals have been arrested in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office. One was arrested on a weapon charge while the other was arrested on a meth possession charge.

Penny Lou Dyer, 57, of Spanish Lake, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. According to court documents, Dyer was in possession of “a black 800 type direct-current ultrahigh voltage taser.” She was also charged for driving with no valid registration, and both charges were issued on April 2.

Dyer was charged with a Super Class 3 felony for the weapon possession charge. Her bail was set at $25,000. Her arraignment hearing has been set for May 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and more information and updates on this case can be found here.

Shayne L. Mundy, 51, of Montgomery, Mo., was charged on April 4 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was charged with a Class 3 felony and his bail was set at $10,000. More information and updates on this case are available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

