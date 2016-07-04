ELSAH - The Village of Elsah wants to bring more artists and Bohemians to its historic community.

A Pop-Up Art Gallery hosted by Riverbend Photography Group, the GreenTree Inn Bed and Breakfast and the Historic Elsah Foundation lasted from Saturday morning through the evening of Independence Day. The event at Farley's Music Hall featured a collection of artists, mostly photographers, who were selling their works. Jim Thompson, the administrator of the Riverbend Photography Group said the gallery started as a conversation between Connie Davis of the GreenTree Inn, Jane Pfeifer of Historic Elsah Foundation and himself.

"We started talking in early spring," Thompson said. "Elsah is trying to bring in more of an artistic or Bohemian crowd. They want to develop more of a customer base from Alton and Grafton."

More than 100 people flowed into the event over the dreary holiday weekend. The vendors labelled it a great success for having been the first such gallery. Another may be planned for the pre-Christmas season, Thompson said.

One of the more unique vendors was Judy Ferris Edwards of Moria Silver. She brought a 3D maker and scanning system, which creates virtual 3D images. Those images can be used to make models, and in the case of the silversmith industry, molds.

"It's fun, really fun, to see someone's eyes light up after the scan," she said. "It's like taking the ultimate selfie. Most people have never seen a full 3D image of themselves.

Talia Long, who took the photos for this article, is a full-time photographer specializing in urban decay in the St. Louis area. She receives permission from governmental bodies and private individuals to take photographs of abandoned buildings and structures.

"There have been a lot of people coming through here," she said. "There is a lot of tremendous talent in this group.

Chris Kessinger of Medora brought several prints of photographs he has taken at western national parks. He said he has a few from Africa as well and is planning a trip to Alaska soon.

"It's just a hobby at the moment," he said. "It's a good start for a side business. A lot of people came through and saw my stuff."

Award-winning photographer Marty McKay said her photography was a hobby as well as she maintains a full-time job. She described herself as blessed to live on the bluffs above the Piasa Bird. From there, she views wonderful sunsets. She said she felt it was her duty to share that view with others, and says she takes photographs every day.

"I love sunsets," she said. "Sunsets are my dream. I just knew I was supposed to share them with people. I am supposed to share this view."

Marietta Massalone has been photographing the creatures dwelling on the bluffs for more than 40 years. She said she was documenting the eagle population in Alton when there was as few as seven in a 300 mile radius. She documented Olivia, a bald eagle who was recently killed in a vehicular accident on the River Road. She also has been documenting Olivia's progeny and volunteers at Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow.

Another photographer, Rosa Renner, has the ability to see her photographs in the halls of her workplace. Renner works at OSF St. Anthony's. She said the nuns who operate and manage the hospital enjoy her work, which is focused on the natural world. Renner came to Alton by way of Southside Chicago, and said there is always something to do in the area.

Natural beauty also played a tremendous role in the photography of Christine Kegg of Shiloh, Illinois. Kegg came of age around Scott Air Force Base, which is one of her favorite stomping grounds for photography. Kegg uses inverted colors and infrared to give unnatural effects to natural scenery.

Besides photography, digital and traditional paint-on-canvas art was displayed by Jodi Jedlicka of Jerseyville. Jedlicka did digital illustrations of the St. Louis skyline. She also brought portraits of fruits for sale and display.

Lori Hoffman and Tracy Barble brought artwork completely unrelated to photography. Hoffman brought steampunk-themed jewelry she crafted from old watch parts. Steampunk is a fashion which incorporates both elements of Victorian culture and futuristic sci-fi. Propellers, goggles, and impossible inventions powered by steam incorporate the majority of that culture.

Barble brought no-slip headbands. She learned how to make them from Pintrest, a website for sharing arts, crafts and recipes. Her headbands featured several designs incorporating geometry, animal prints, sports teams and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

