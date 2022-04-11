BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville senior Ryan Watts broke a meet record formerly belonging to former Tiger runner Garrett Sweatt with a 9:00.17 time in the 3,200 meters, part of a sweep of the distance races as Edwardsville finished second in the Norm Armstrong Invitational track meet, one of the biggest meets in Illinois, on Saturday at Bob Goalby Field at Belleville West High.

Minooka won the meet with 88 points, with the Tigers coming in second at 68 points, East St. Louis came in third with 60 points, Plainfield North was fourth with 58 points, Aurora Metea Valley was fifth at 52 points, Homewood-Floosmoor came in sixth with 48 points, Mt. Vernon was seventh at 42 points, Cahokia finished eighth with 38 points, Lockport Township was ninth with 33 points and Tinley Park Andrew was 10th with 32 points.

Among local teams, Triad came in 16th with 15 points, Roxana tied for 17th with Chicago St. Rita Catholic with 13 points each, Alton came in 26th with two points and Granite City failed to score.

Jalen Johnson of Metea Valley won the 100 meters with a time of 10.75 seconds, with the Flyers' Malachi Wren coming in eighth at 11.02 seconds, Tashon Crockarell of Triad had a time of 11.35 seconds, Gardell Ballenger III of Alton came in at 11.57 seconds, Aaron Hayes of the Tigers had a time of 11.78 seconds, and Ron Ivy of Granite was in at 11.93 seconds. Johnson also won the 200 meters with a time of 22.10 seconds, while Wren was 10th at 22.88 seconds, Edwardsville's Aarion Jackson had a time of 23.72 seconds, Ivy was timed in 24.14 seconds, Roxana's Nick Newton came in at 25.35 seconds, and the Redbirds' Travis Billups had a time of 25.67 seconds.

South Elgin's Konrad Sacha took the 400 meters with a time of 48.98 seconds, with the Flyers' Timothy Cross ninth at 51.97 seconds, Ethan Dudley of the Knights was in at 53.86 seconds, Edwardsville's Joe Burkhardt had a time of 55.25 seconds, Shawn Rodgers of the Warriors was in at 55.44 seconds, the Redbirds' Alex Macias had a time of 57.33 seconds and Joel Smith of Roxana was in at 59.63 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Minooka's Emerson Fayman won at 1:58.59, while Aslan Henderson of Civic Memorial had a time of 2:08.05, Darris Ivy of East Side came in at 2:08.52, the Tigers' Ryan Luitjohan was in at 2:08.88, Granite's Daniel Wilson had a time of 2:15.82, the Redbirds' Joseph Cavanaugh was in at 2:22.93, Triad's Dalton Mersinger was in at 2:23.61 and Talon Blas of the Shells had a time of 2:33.00.

Watts won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:20.98, with teammate Geo Patrylak third at 4:28.74, the Eagles' Lucas Naugle was in at 4:45.61, Drew Twyman of the Knights had a time of 4:55.20, Jonathan Krafka of the Redbirds was timed in 4:55.21, East Side's Devontae Ellard had a time of 5:31.81 and Erik Scroggins of Roxana was timed in 5:49.05. Watts broke the meet record in the 3,200, just missing the Edwardsville school record of 8:57.94, set by Stephen Pifer in 2003. Patrylak again was third at 9:29.95, CM's Jackson Collman was ninth at 9:49.63, Noah Gallivan of the Redbirds was in at 10:33.68 and Triad's Ben Winslow had a time of 10:50.64.

In the hurdles races, Gabe Czako of Lockport won the 110 meter hurdles at 14.42 seconds, with the Flyers' Demarlynn Taylor fourth at 14.81 seconds, Clayton Lakatos of the Tigers was eighth at 16.01 seconds, Chase Harmon of Triad was in at 17.33 seconds, Amari Rodgers-Parott of the Warriors had a time of 17.49 seconds and Anthony Butler of the Redbirds was in at 18.09 seconds. Johnson won his third event of the meet in the 300 meter hurdles, coming in at 39.09 seconds, with Taylor finishing third at 39.89 seconds, Simon McClaine of the Redbirds was eighth with a time of 42.37 seconds, Lakatos had a time of 43.30 seconds, Harmon was clocked in 45.42 seconds and Rodgers-Parott's time was 45.47 seconds.

In the relay races, Homewood-Flossmoor won the 4x100 race at 42.82 seconds, with East St. Louis fourth at 43.35 seconds, Triad came in eighth at 43.83 seconds, Edwardsville had a time of 45.15 seconds, Alton was in at 46.56 seconds, Granite City was clocked in 46.65 seconds and Roxana had a time of 47.97 seconds. In the 4x200 meter relay, Minooka was the winner at 1:29.55, with the Flyers third at 1:30.81, Triad was sixth at 1:32.81, Edwardsville seventh at 1:33.32, Alton had a time of 1:38.69 and Roxana's time was 1:39.67. Plainfield North took the 4x400 meters at 3:28.21, with East Side second at 3:28.32, Edwardsville took fifth at 3:30.26 and Alton had a time of 3:48.66. In the B-team results, East St. Louis won with a time of 3:35.92, with Triad fifth at 3:42.26 and Edwardsville was seventh at 3:43.00.

In the 4x800 meters, Plainfield North won with a time of 8:10.90, with Edwardsville placing seventh at 8:25.05, Triad was eighth at 8:40.30, Alton came in ninth at 8:42.86 and East Side came in at 8:46.95.

In the field events, Jacob Klink of Rockton Hononegah won the shot put with a throw of 15.61 meters, with Samuel McClain of East St. Louis fifth at 14.50 meters, Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa was sixth at 14.14 meters, Justin Laws of Roxana had a toss of 13.35 meters, Triad's Jackson Drake got off a throw of 13.05 meters and Gage Depew of Alton had a toss of 10.83 meters. Roxana's Ashton Noble won the discus throw with a toss of 50.93 meters, with Laws coming in sixth at 42.83 meters, Andrew Bownes of East Side had a toss of 40.22 meters, Edwardsville's Dalton Brown had a throw of 40.00 meters, Depew had a toss of 36.60 meters and Jaylun Nelson of the Knights got off a throw of 35.05 meters.

In the high jump, Jonovan Findley of Normal Community West won by clearing 1.97 meters, with Curtis Bownes of the Flyers going over at 1.67 meters. Tanner Koontz of Mt. Vernon won the pole vault with a height of 4.32 meters, with the Tigers' Ethan Stukenberg coming in third at 3.86 meters and Jackson Buck of Triad was fourth at 3.71 meters. In the long jump, the winner was Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia with a leap of 6.71 meters, with the Flyers' Thomas Hills second at 6.63 meters, Jackson was third at 6.61 meters, Juliano Cigliana of the Knights came in eighth at 6.28 meters, Alton's Noah Hardin had a distance of 5.84 meters and Newton had a jump of 5.41 meters. In the triple jump, Edwardsville's Jordan Brooks won with a leap of 13.65 meters, with Hills coming in fifth at 12.79 meters, teammate Kyle Patterson was sixth at 12.76 meters, Damon Wills of Triad had a distance of 11.57 meters, Alton's Roderick Singleton had a leap of 10.79 meters and Roxana's Owen Wienecke had a jump of 10.63 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

