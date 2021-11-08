PEORIA - Edwardsville senior runner Ryan Watts concluded his season by finishing eighth in the boys' race, while junior Emily Nuttall finished her breakout season by being the leading runner for the Tigers in the girls' race at the IHSA Class 3A state cross country meet Saturday morning at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Edwardsville finished 20th in the boys' team standings with 446 points, with Orland Park Carl Sandburg winning the championship with 130 points, Hinsdale Central was second with 175 points, Downers Grove North was third with 179 points, Winnetka New Trier was fourth at 196 points and Oswego was fifth with 197 points, O'Fallon came in 22nd with 475 points.

In the girls' race, the Tigers came in 22nd with 486 points, with Elmhurst York winning the title with 62 points, Mt. Prospect was second with 151 points, Hinsdale Central was third at 197, Minooka came in fourth with 204 points and Yorkville was fifth with 244 points. O'Fallon finished 20th with 472 points,

In the boys' race, Micah Wilson of St. Charles East won the title with a time of 14:11.18, while New Trier's Nick Falk was second at 14:14.11, Riley Newport of DeKalb was third at 14:15.65, Gurnee Warren's Luke Wiley was fourth at 14:19.22 and Sandburg's Declan Tunney was fifth at 14:29.28.

Watts came in eight for the Tigers with a time of 14:32.75, while Geo Patrylak was in at 15:16.25, Ryan Luitjohan had a time of 15:31.25, Jacob Grandone came in at 16:03.45, Hugh Davis was in at 16:20.43, Jack Draper's time was 16:43.30 and Ben Perulfi came home at 16:53.00.

The girls' race saw Josephine Welin of Oak Park-River Forest win with a time of 16:28.35, with Aly Negovetich of Fox Lake Grant placing second at 16:29.08, third place went to Brooke Johnston of Lake Zurich at 16:35.32, Grace Schager of Carol Stream Glenbard North was fourth at 16:41.24 and Audrey Allman of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West was fifth at 16:50.76.

Nuttall was the leading Edwardsville runner with a time of 17:59.19, with Olivia Coll coming in at 18:32.38, Emma Patrick had a time of 18:44.63, Maya Lueking came home at 18:52.43, Madison Strotheide had a time of 19:01.13, Whitney Dyckman came in at 19:02.19 and Belle Horsfall was in at 19:39.11.

