EDWARDSVILLE - Run Wild! with the Watershed Nature Center Sunday, October 1, for its highly anticipated annual fundraiser run.

This is a great opportunity to run or walk our trails while supporting the Watershed Nature Center. The race course contains both paved and natural surfaces for an exciting adventure.

The walk begins at 8:45 a.m., followed by the run at 9:00 a.m.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Watershed Nature Center in the mission to support local environmental recreation, restoration, and education.

Sponsorship is a great way to tell your story by showing your support for one of the most vibrant parks in our area. Several sponsorship levels are available. Contact the Watershed Nature Center with questions or to become a sponsor.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

