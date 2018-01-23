EDWARDSVILLE - Watershed Nature Center will be holding their first Discovery Day of the year this Saturday, January 27.

Discovery Day is a family-friendly, free monthly event where young explorers, ages 5 – 12, learn about a unique nature topic though creative and experiential learning. Children and guardians are invited go on a self-guided nature scavenger hunt or simply enjoy the trails. Indoor activities include stations dedicated to creative activities, like coloring or science-crafts, and experiential activities, like microscopes, demonstrations, games, models, and more.

No registration is required; unless, you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer - or are bringing a large group. We are always looking for retired teachers, stay-at-home parents, future teachers, and subject experts to help us bring this exceptional experience to life. This year volunteer sign up will be available in advance for the whole programming season through signupgenius.

This month’s topic will be Busy Winter Birds. We will be exploring bird feeding, watching, habitat, and more. Topics, volunteer sign-up, and more is available online: http://www.watershednaturecenter.org/discovery/

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

