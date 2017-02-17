COLLINSVILLE – Criste'on Waters became Edwardsville's newest member of a pretty big club Thursday night.

Waters' 12-point effort included her 1,000th career point in a Tiger uniform as part of EHS' 70-33 win over Belleville East in Thursday's IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional final at Fletcher Gym.

Waters' entry into the club was Edwardsville's fifth this year between both the girls and boys basketball programs; Rachel Pranger scored her 1,000th early in the season, and then A.J. Epenesa, Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen all reached 1,000 career points within a few weeks of each other on the boys' side before Waters made her entry Thursday.

And with Makenzie Silvey having reached 1,000 points last season, it's been a special time for Edwardsville basketball.

“I love A.J., Ollie and Mark,” Waters said. “I have classes with them; I see them around school. We've been going to school together since we were young, like fifth grade. To grow up with them and see us all doing big things, it's amazing.

“We're just having fun. Edwardsville basketball has done some big things this year, especially with the boys; they've been doing a good job.”

And Waters, who will be heading to SIU-Carbondale next year, has some big ambitions for the end of this season.

“I want to end my season with a ring,” Waters said, meaning a state championship. “We want to go out with a bang and I hope the boys do the same thing.”

Waters realizes that the road will not get easier the deeper into the postseason the Tigers go. “It's going to take a lot of hard work,” Waters said. “But we can get through it.”

