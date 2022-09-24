WATERLOO 40, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo scored early and often as the Bulldogs won over CM in the Eagles' homecoming game at Hauser Field.

Koby Osterhage ran for 102 yards for the Bulldogs, while quarterback Aiden Morrow was four-of-eight passing for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Waterloo defense also forced three turnovers on the Eagles.

CM is now 1-4 and plays next week at Highland in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

CARLINVILLE 34, STAUNTON 21: Jack Rouse had another big game on the ground, rushing for 210 yards and four touchdowns in Carlinville's win at Staunton.

Rouse scored from one, 20, 45 and 13 yards, while Rex Reels threw 10 yards to Henry Kufa for another touchdown.

Jacob Dillon scored twice for Staunton, running 24 yards for one score and catching a 19-yard pass from Cody Ury, while Trace Trettenero ran in from 45 yards out for the other Bulldog touchdown.

The Cavaliers are now 2-3, while Staunton falls to 0-5.

BREESE CENTRAL 21, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Seth Slayden ran in from 11 yards out for EAWR's only touchdown as the Oilers lost for the first time this season as Breese Central took a 21-0 halftime lead and didn't look back.

Chase Lewis scored twice for the Cougars, while Connor Freeze had the other Central touchdown.

Both teams are now 4-1 on the season.

