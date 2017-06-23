EDWARDSVILLE - Water Works Swim Club seems to be loaded in the women's division in 2017 and the coaches are confident the team can compete with anyone in SWISA.

The Marlins dominated Splash City on Thursday night in a dual SWISA meet at Water Works by a combined score of 397-304. The Marlins defeated the Gators 248-107 in the women’s division, while Splash City topped the men 197-149.

National swimming phenom Bailey Grinter led Water Works in the meet with wins in every event, including a relay. Grinter won the 100-freestyle (1:03.06); 50-free (28.53); 200 free (2:15.66); and anchored the winning 200 free relay. Jenna Garella had an excellent meet, capturing the 11-12 100 free (1:15.53); and 50 back (39.07); and 50 butterfly (37.28). Karissa Osborn won three events in the 7-8 division: the 50 free (44.64); 25 breaststroke (27.09); and the 100 butterfly (24.71).

Josie Bushell was also a double winner in the 15-18 100 backstroke (1:19.32) and 50 butterfly (32.87); Autumn Grinter won the 13-14 100 free (1:08.41); and 50 butterfly (34.0); her sister, Savannah Grinter won the 13-14 100 back (1:16.19); and 200 free (2:25.90). Allison Naylor blazed the trail in the 13-14 50 free (31.12); and 100 I.M. (1:17.78). Ava Whittaker, a talent in the 11-12 age division, shined in the 50 freestyle (33.70); 50 breaststroke (44.06).

Water Works Swim Club head coach Elizabeth McPherson said she was extraordinarily pleased with her group on Thursday night and has high hopes for the team this season.

“Today's meet went very well,” McPherson said. “We had some swimmers in some off events and they raced hard throughout them. A few people, like Canon Adams and Jenna Garella, had very close races and knew what they had to do to win. That’s the best thing about this team - their determination to get to the wall first and support each other.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If anything, tonight showed us that we need to work on more endurance for our younger swimmers and more technique for the older ones. I am confident we will do well at SWISA this year. We have a great team and I am eager to see how they will perform throughout the season.”

Water Works Swim Club Manager Bob Rettle said Water Works turned in a dominating performance as they defeated the Splash City Gators.

“Despite the fact that Water Works was greatly outnumbered, the Marlins posted a dominating victory as they poise themselves to defeat the long time SWISA defending champion Summersport Sharks of Godfrey in the July SWISA Championship Meet,” Rettle said.

More like this: