ALTON - Workers from Illinois American Water responded to the intersection of State and Belle Streets Wednesday morning to repair a service leak from an adjacent fountain.

Workers on the scene helped divert traffic as they repaired the leak. Illinois External Affairs Manager Karen Cotton said the crews were working on repairing the issue and keeping the roads salted for motorist safety.

Cotton said repairs should be completed by the end of the day Wednesday and assured workers would be on the scene until the repairs could be done.

