WEST FLORISSANT - Missouri Department of Transportation crews were working on a ruptured water main that sent water onto Interstate 270 close to West Florissant, Mo., Tuesday morning.

The water main break slowed traffic for many Illinois residents heading to the St. Louis for work. Traffic was reduced to two westbound lines during the Missouri Department of Transportation repairs.

