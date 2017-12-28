Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Traffic on Milton Road will have slight detour due to a water main break at the intersection of Milton and South Rodgers causing a portion of both roads to closed.

Traffic is being diverted to Edgewood off of Milton Road. Illinois American Water External Affairs Manager, Karen Cotton, said in an email that a six-inch break in the main break is responsible for the closure.

"We have one lane closed to make repairs. Our team is working repairs at this time and currently water service is not affected," Cotton said.

