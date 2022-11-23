EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23.

City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.

However, because the flooding affected the City Council chambers and a first-floor conference room, all committee meetings scheduled for the week of November 28 have been moved to the R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive in Edwardsville.

The meetings will take place in Community Room No. 1. Meeting times, locations, and agendas are provided on the City website, at www.cityofedwardsville.com/calendar. No other City buildings were affected by the issue. Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments will be staffed and operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as usual

