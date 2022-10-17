JERSEYVILLE - Jenna Eschbach, PhD Candidate in the Plant & Microbial Biosciences Program at Washington University in St. Louis, is a 2022 National Institute of Health F31 Fellowship Award Recipient.

Jenna is an extremely talented student and has received accolades throughout her entire time in Jersey schools and now at the prestigious Washington University in St. Louis. She was also an honors student during her time at Truman State University.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) created the highly prestigious F31 Fellowship Award to provide promising predoctoral students an opportunity to receive mentored research training while they complete their dissertation research on human health-related topics.

F31 Fellowship Award recipients must be finished with classes and in the dissertation research stage of training while enrolled in a PhD program.

Miss Eschbach is the daughter of James and Acinda Eschbach of Jerseyville, was the 2013 Jersey Community High School valedictorian and possesses a bachelor of science in biology from Truman State University.

Miss Eschbach’s preliminary HIV research is published in the Journal of Virology.

