COLLINSVILLE – At 12:34 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was notified of a gunshot victim in the 5400 block of Rosemont Avenue in Washington Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 30-year-old male from Washington Park, was transported by acquaintances to a regional hospital where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

The investigation is open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.