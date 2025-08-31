GRANITE CITY -Ja ke Roustio, the special teams coordinator for the Granite City High football team, definitely had a very familiar last name. His dad is veteran coach Steve Roustio, the Warriors' head coach.

Roustio said, "We've got a really good core set of players that have been coming around all summer consistently, and you can really feel that these guys are really trying to change the culture around here. It starts with showing up, and like I said, we've had a good core group of guys that are committed and trying to buy in on what we're trying to do. So, we're definitely feeling the change, and think we're going to see some different results this year."

The players are working hard and displaying both enthusiasm and intensity, all trademarks of a Granite City athletic team.

"That's one of the things we're pressing our guys about, is just always having varsity intensity and varsity speed in going hard enough so when it comes Friday night, that it's not a new speed," he said. "So, practice is going to be like a game, and that's something we're preaching all the time, whether it's in between drills, always putting that into their heads. They've done a good job of that, and like I said, we've got some hungry guys. They're hungry to change that zero in the win column from last year, and I think we're going to see something.

"These guys are excited, the players are hyped up and ready to go, and it gets you fired up. I'm excited for them to get out there, especially these younger guys that are going to have a chance to start and get a chance to turn this thing around. I'm really looking forward to it."

Roustio's goals and aspirations for the Warriors are very lofty indeed, and they include a shot at postseason glory.

"I wouldn't be surprised if at the end of the season, if we could be knocking at the door of maybe getting into the playoffs," Roustio said. "That's something we tell our guys. If they continue to show up, do what we're asking them to do, go at that varsity speed we talk about, day in and day out, I wouldn't be surprised one bit if we're playing past the regular season."

