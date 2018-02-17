HARDIN - Calhoun smashed Griggsville 78-43 in the Warriors' final regular season game of the 2017-2018 season. It was also senior night for Calhoun and several were recognized with parents.

The Warriors finish the regular season 14-13 overall and have demonstrated improvement all season. The Class 1A Regional is now ahead for the Warriors at Raymond-Lincolnwood.

Drew Baalman had 21 points to pace the Warriors on Friday night, while Corey Nelson had 14 points and Richard Hart tossed in 11 points. Ty Bick contributed nine points.

Calhoun's next game is at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Father McGivney Catholic in the Raymond-Lincolnwood Class 1A Boys Regional.

Calhoun 78 Griggsville 43

Calhoun 7 25 23 23 78

Griggsville 8 17 10 8 43

Scoring

Calhoun - Richard Hart 11, Ty Bick 9, Drew Baalman 21, Chandler Sievers, 8, Cory Baalman 4, Blake Schumann 3, Ben Eberlin 6, Corey Nelson 14, Quinnlen Leavell 2

Griggsville - Leedy 9, Sheurman 6, Ivey 9, Kirk 2, McCallister 5, Kunzman 6, Bradshaw 4, Harris 2

3 Pointers

Calhoun 7 (Baalman 3, Sievers 2, Schumann 1, Bick 1)

Griggsville 7 (Leedy 1, Sheurman 2, Ivey 1, McCallister 1, Kunzman 2)

Fouls

Calhoun - 8

Griggsville - 12

