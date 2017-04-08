BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 1, ALTON 0: B.J. Neisporek doubled home Matt Woods with the game's only run in the top of the fourth as Granite City defeated Alton 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference game Friday at Alton's Redbird Field. The game had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back to Friday because of wet grounds.

The Redbirds fell to 8-3 on the year, 0-3 in the SWC; the Warriors improved to 4-5 overall, 2-1 in the league.

Woods reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth before Niesporek connected on a Adam Stilts delivery to center to drive Woods home.

Steven Nguyen, Simon Nguyen (with a double) and Brandon Droste had the only hits for the Redbirds; Austin Bonvicino had two hits for GCHS, one a double, with Niesporek, Tyler Wheatley and Bennett Smallie each getting solo hits. Cade Bartling went the distance for the win, striking out four; Stilts took the loss, fanning three.

Next up for the Redbirds is a Saturday doubleheader at home against MICDS of St. Louis; the opener begins at 1:30 p.m., before taking on Carlyle at 6 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget before traveling to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday league game. The Warriors travel to Troy for a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader against Triad before going to O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday SWC game against the Panthers and hosting Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

