MARISSA - Audrey Gilman pitched magnificently inside the circle, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out 12 as Hardin Calhoun scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 2-1 win over Marissa-Coulterville in the IHSA Class 1A softball sectional final Saturday morning at Marissa High.

The Warriors scored first, with a single run in the bottom of the first, but the Meteors drew level in the top of the third with a single run to tie the game. Calhoun scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to put the Warriors through to the super-sectional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kylie Angel had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while Gilman, Ella Sievers and Lila Simon also had hits and Anna Oswald also drove home a run with a sacrifice fly.

Calhoun is now 25-10-1 and moves on to the super-sectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield's ballpark on Monday against Glasford Illini Bluffs, an 11-2 winner over Havana in the final of the Jacksonville Routt Catholic sectional final, in a 5 p.m. start. Marissa-Coulterville ends its season 18-4-1.

Calhoun Head Girls Softball Coach Gilman said: "We played a hard-fought battle. Two great teams and we came out on top. My girls showed a lot of grit and I couldn’t be prouder. "

More like this: