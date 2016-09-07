GRANITE CITY - Granite City's varsity football team was able to get back on track Saturday after a first-week loss to Jersey and clobber Carbondale 33-14. The Warriors travel to Belleville East for a 7 p.m. Southwestern Conference matchup this Friday.

Kendrick Williba scored three times as Granite City evened its record to 1-1 on the year with the win at Carbondale.

The Carbondale game had been scheduled for Friday but was delayed 24 hours due to a water-main break in Carbondale Friday.

Williba had 74 yards rushing with the three touchdowns and also threw 103 yards with a touchdown.

Freddie Edwards forged a tie at 14 with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score, with Williba scoring from eight yards out to give GCHS the lead. Austin Bonvicino had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the final quarter for the Warriors.

Raheem Beckwith led the Warriors with 116 yards rushing on the night.

