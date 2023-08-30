HARDIN - Calhoun's girls' volleyball team pushed its winning streak to six matches with a 25-20, 25-15 victory over Pittsfield in the home opener.

"Our home opener against Pittsfield started a little rough," Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Missy Zipprich said. "We struggled in the first set, going back and forth with a lot of errors. I am not sure if it was nerves having a large home team or the heat as the gym felt like a sauna. We pulled it together by the end and won 25-20. Our second set went a little smoothly, but we still didn’t play at our full potential. I have full faith we will clean things up as the season progresses."

The Warriors' Delani Klaas and Kate Zipprich led at the net with 8 and 6 kills respectively.

"Kate having her 6 kills in only 7 attempts, resulting in a 0.857 hitting and kill percentage which is amazing," the coach said. "Joy Hurley had a great defense game, leading with 9 digs.

"Our freshman and JV teams also brought in the season opener with wins against Pittsfield."

Final Calhoun stats

Kills

Delani Klaas 8

Kate Zipprich 6

Joy Hurley 4

Aces

Delani 2

Josie Hoagland 2

Blocks

Kate 1

Joy 1

Digs

Joy 9

Lacy Pohlman 6

McKenzie Baalman 5

Assists

Lacy 17

