EAST PEORIA – Senior Abby Baalman knew being a part of a Hardin-Calhoun softball team that reached the IHSA Class 1A state softball final three years in a row – winning twice – was a great accomplishment. “We're extremely blessed to have the team we have and the motivation from our fans,” Baalman said after the Warriors' 2-0, nine-inning loss to Goreville in Saturday afternoon's final.

Baalman was grateful for the fan support they had at the tournament; the Warriors had a huge turnout of fans who made the drive from Calhoun County to East Peoria for the weekend. “They've been with us all the way,” Baalman said of the fan support.

The opportunities were there for the Warriors, Baalman felt. “We had plenty of opportunities; we hit the ball well, but we couldn't execute at the end and they did,” Baalman said of the chances Calhoun had in the game. “I'm so proud to be a part of team that I've had – I mean, this is history. They'll be talking about this for years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We wanted to be back-to-back-to-back, but I think runner-up is pretty good still. A lot of people don't even come close to this; it's great. We've made a lot of memories here. It's been awesome.”

Baalman will remember the determination that kept the Warriors going when things got difficult. “I'm going to remember the determination,” Baalman said. “We've had that all the way; that was our goal since the beginning of the season is to get back here.”

Needless to say, Baalman wants the Warriors to get back up to East Peoria to try to make it three titles in four years. “They have Sydney Baalman and Holly Baalman to pitch next season; they're excellent pitchers. They have a chance – they could do it.”

More like this: