Chicago, IL - Today, Illinois for Warren announced seven senior staff hires, with a total of over 20 staff in the Prairie State. The announcement follows months of outreach to voters across the state.

Since the summer, volunteers have hosted hundreds of events all over Illinois to support Elizabeth Warren. Over 200 supporters attended Illinois for Warren’s first Chicago office opening in November. And on Thursday, the campaign hosted 10 debate watch parties for supporters, and will be holding more organizing events across the state this weekend.

Elizabeth has visited Illinois 3 times, hosting 2 town halls, speaking at Rainbow PUSH and joining striking CTU teachers.

“Elizabeth Warren understands the importance of organizing and knows that the way we’ll win in 2020 and make big, structural change come January 2021 is by organizing a grassroots movement. Our team has prioritized investing early and recruiting staff who could help build an infrastructure with a presence in communities across Illinois” said Stephen Campbell, State Director. “We’re excited to announce our new senior staff who bring a diversity of backgrounds and experience, and will lead this movement to bring big, structural change to Illinois.”

Senior staff bios below:

Stephen Campbell, IL State Director

Before joining the Elizabeth Warren campaign, Campbell was the political director for the Illinois Senate Democratic Victory Fund. Campbell is a veteran of several midwestern electoral campaigns and previously worked at the Illinois State Senate Democratic Caucus. Steve is a graduate of Roosevelt University.

Maggie Seppi, Organizing Director

Maggie Seppi comes to Illinois for Warren from Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign, where she served as the New Hampshire organizing director. Before that, Seppi worked for the North Carolina Democratic Party as the deputy field director.

Jason Lee, Community Organizing Director

Jason Lee joins the Warren campaign having just served as the political director for United Working Families and before that a political action representative for AFSCME. Lee has also been a strategic advisor and field director for the Chicago Teachers Union.

Tonantzin Carmona, Political Outreach Director

Before coming to the Elizabeth Warren campaign, Tonantzin was a special assistant to the president of the Chicago Community Trust. Before that Tonantzin served as the chief of policy for the Chicago Office of the City Clerk. Tonantzin is a native of Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and is a graduate of Northwestern.

Emma LaBounty, Training Director

Emma comes to the campaign from the Chicago Metro Project (American Federation of Teachers) where she was an organizer. Prior to that role, Emma worked as the training director for the Illinois Democratic Coordinated Campaign in 2016. Emma is a graduate of the University of Chicago.

Daniel Curtis, Data Director

Daniel comes from MIT where he served as chief of staff for the MIT AI Policy for World Project. He has substantial political organizing experience, having served as the lead community organizer of Activist Afternoons during the 2018 election season in Cambridge and Somerville, MA and advising 2019 Cambridge city council candidate Burhan Azeem.

Erica Sagrans, Mobilization Director

Before joining the Warren Campaign, Erica had been advising nonprofits, foundations, foundations, and unions on digital strategy. She has also served as the digital director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance. In 2014, Erica served as the campaign manager for Ready for Warren.

