The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that their Caravan and Winter Warm-Up will proceed on schedule tomorrow and Monday. Both events were cancelled for today due to weather conditions.

“We understand the worst of the storm will have passed before we open our doors to fans on Sunday,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations in a press release. “We are blessed to have all of our players scheduled to sign on Sunday already safely in St. Louis and are confident those scheduled to arrive Sunday shouldn’t be delayed by weather.”

Among the players scheduled to sign on Sunday at the Warm-Up are Aledmys Diaz, Randal Grichuk, Carlos Martinez, Stephen Piscotty, and Kolten Wong.

Danny Cox, Rick Horton, Larry Jaster, Todd Worrell, and Kyle McClellan will be signing free autographs on Sunday.

Sunday, January 15th

Harrison Bader, 10-11am, $5

Paul DeJong, 10-11am, $5

Mitch Harris, 11a-Noon, $5

Mike Mayers, 11a-Noon, $5

Dexter Fowler, 11a-1pm, $75

Kolten Wong, 11a-1pm, $50

Tommy Pham, 11a-1pm, $10

Carson Kelly, 11a-1pm, $10

John Gant, 11a-1pm, $10

Mike Shannon, Noon-1pm, $30

Carlos Martinez, Noon-2pm $75

Randal Grichuk, 1-3pm, $35

Luke Weaver, 1-3pm, $10

Orlando Cepeda, 2-3pm, $100

Aledmys Diaz, 2-4pm, $75

Stephen Piscotty, 2-4pm $75

Sam Tuivailala, 3-5pm, $5

Bill Mueller, 4-5pm, $5

Monday, January 16th

Adam Wainwright, 9-11a, $75

Greg Garcia, 9-11a, $10

Mike Leake, 9-11a, $30

Austin Gomber, 10-11a, $5

Luke Voit, 10-11a, $5

Michael Wacha, 10a-Noon, $50

Mike Matheny, 10a-Noon, $25

Marco Gonzales, 10a-Noon, $15

Whitey Herzog, 11a-Noon, $75

Jhonny Peralta, Noon-2pm, $35

Lance Lynn, N00n-2pm, $20

Matt Carpenter, 1-3pm, $75

The Cardinals Caravan 5 will visit the towns of Mattoon, Decatur, Springfield and Effingham as scheduled in Illinois. Caravan 6 will visit Carbondale, IL and then head over to Evansville, IN before stopping in Paducah, KY and finishing in Cape Girardeau, MO.