WANTED: One in custody, info on two suspects sought in Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Restraint case

JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police Department has one suspect in custody and seeking info on two other suspects in Aggravated Battery and other charges that occurred early today, Dec. 13.



At 4:10 a.m. today, officers from the Jerseyville Police Department (JPD) responded to a complaint of Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint.



The 40-year-old male victim was beaten with a bat and tied up with rope in an apartment located in the 200 block of S. State St in Jerseyville, Jerseyville Police said. The suspects were in the process of removing the victim from the residence where he was being held and taken to another location when the victim was able to break free and run out into the roadway of South State Street where he was spotted by a witness in an oncoming vehicle. The victim continued to run until he reached a local gas station where the victim went in and requested help. The victim's hands were still bound at this time.



Through an investigation the JPD has determined that there are three suspects in the case. The suspects are:

Suspect 1- Matthew K. Smith, 39. Smith is currently in custody in Jerseyville and charged with Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint. Article continues after sponsor message Suspect 2 - Brian D. Hodge, 30. Hodge is currently wanted out of Jersey County for Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint. Hodge is considered armed and Dangerous and may be in possession of a firearm. Hodge has also been known to wear a bulletproof vest. Suspect 3 - Kaitlyn N. Robinson is currently wanted out of Jersey County for Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint. Robinson currently resides at the address involved in the incident located in the 200 block of S. State Street in Jerseyville.

The JPD is also currently looking for the victim's vehicle which is a 2002 White ford truck with "SPORT" on the side of it. The last known license plates on the vehicle were Illinois registration 19486918. The victim was initially taken to the Jersey Community Hospital and then transported to Barnes Jewish in St Louis. The victim suffered from injuries to his head and body.



The JPD is also currently looking for the victim's vehicle which is a 2002 White ford truck with "SPORT" on the side of it. The last known license plates on the vehicle were Illinois registration 19486918. The victim was initially taken to the Jersey Community Hospital and then transported to Barnes Jewish in St Louis. The victim suffered from injuries to his head and body.

Anyone having information on the location of Hodge or Robinson should call the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131 or their local Law Enforcement Agency. The incident is an ongoing investigation.