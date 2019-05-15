GODFREY – Have you ever wondered what it takes to work for the FBI?

If so, and you’re an incoming high school junior or senior – the 2019 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy, to be held June 18-21 at Lewis and Clark Community College, is for you.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division will conduct this free, interactive learning experience for students living in the L&C District.

Back for its second year, the academy will take place over four days instead of two.

“The FAIT Academy is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the FBI and get an inside look at what we do on a daily basis, not to mention being introduced to potential careers,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We are, for the second year, inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in this eye-opening experience, which will increase your awareness about the FBI, our priorities, and activities or our Special Agents and professional staff.”

Participants will learn about career opportunities with the FBI through both classroom and hands-on activities, which will offer insight into many topics and specialties of the bureau, including criminal activity, cyber threats, terrorism and administrative functions, among others.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students will learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and a variety of professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and solving cases.

After completing the academy, students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their region and be prepared to mentor their peers.

Space is limited, so those interested must apply by May 21, 2019.

The application process includes an application form, short essay and letter of recommendation – to be submitted to fbi@lc.edu by the deadline. All forms and additional information are available online at www.lc.edu/FAITacademy.

“This is an incredible opportunity for students to gain insight into exciting careers with the FBI,” said L&C Criminal Justice Associate Professor Tricia Martin.

Anyone with questions can contact FBI Springfield Public Affairs Officer Brad Ware at (217) 757-3542 or wbware@fbi.gov, or Martin at (618) 468-4520 or fbi@lc.edu.

More like this: