EAST ALTON – Described by Eastgate Plaza owner and current developer Todd Kennedy as “soon-to-be the best place to eat in the area,” J.J. Thermo's is hosting open interviews to fill 60 positions by Memorial Day.

Located in Eastgate Plaza, J.J. Thermos will soon be a sports bar and grill with an extensive menu and opportunities for outdoor dining. Owner Johnathan J. Dehner said the business is hosting open interviews to fill as many as 60 positions. Those who are interested can come to the location in Eastgate Plaza with or without a resume and interview for positions such as bartender, cook, server, host and manager. Interviews will be conducted from Tuesday, April 30 through Friday, May 3 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Those interviewing should be available for employment around the time of Memorial Day when Dehner said he plans on being open for business.

