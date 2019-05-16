JERSEY - Jersey scored in every inning but the first, getting five runs in the sixth to put the game away in their 13-3 win over visiting Alton.

Zeke Waltz had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, with four hits and four RBIs, while C.J. Brunaugh had two hits and two RBIs, and John Collins, Kyle Kahl, Ethan Snider and Ian Sullivan each had a hit and an RBI.

Robby Taul had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Adam Stilts and Riley Phillips each had two hits, and Preston Schepers had an RBI.

Tucker Shalley struck out four for Jersey, while Tyler Steward fanned two for Alton.

The Panthers are now 13-16, while the Redbirds drop to 12-16.

Alton Coach Scott Harper said Jersey’s pitching and hitting kept them off balance in the game.

“They definitely outplayed us today and put the ball in play,” he said. “I tip the cap to them they got after it and handed it to us.

“We put it all together today we had great pitching again,” Jersey Baseball Coach Darren Perdun said. “Tucker was great starting off pitching and we had some timely hits all way around the lineup. Alton is a quality team; Coach Harper does a great job. We will be tough to beat in the postseason if we get great starting pitching and hit like that.”

