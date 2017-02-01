EDWARDSVILLE - Attorney Troy Walton has been selected to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list, reports http://waltontelken. com.

Walton Telken Foster, LLC, a premier Illinois-based personal injury and car accident law firm, recently announced that the firm is celebrating a top honor for one of their lawyers. Attorney Troy Walton has been selected to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list in the category of Plaintiff’s Personal Injury. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. This is Walton’s first year receiving this distinction.

“Every victory at our firm is the result of a team effort, and I could not be more proud of our entire staff here at Walton Telken Foster. We are grateful to Thomson Reuters for their recognition of our hard work and dedication to our clients and appreciate that they are able to see the value in the legal services we provide to families in our area,” said Attorney Troy Walton of Walton Telken Foster, LLC.

Article continues after sponsor message

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Walton went on to say “As a firm that focuses on helping victims of auto accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injury incidents, we know that our clients and their families depend on us for responsive legal advice and effective representation. Every single person on our team gives their all for our clients day in and day out and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with more families across Illinois and Missouri to help them get what they truly deserve.”

About Walton Telken Foster, LLC Injury Attorneys:

The attorneys at Walton Telken Foster know that clients and their families are depending on them. Their attorneys have considerable experience achieving results with all types of injury cases including personal injury, workplace injury, wrongful death and class action litigation. Families can feel confident in trusting them for responsive legal advice and effective representation because they have achieved results in the most complicated and serious injury cases.

Walton Telken Foster focus their practice in Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois and St. Louis, MO, but often take cases throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri. Many times, other attorneys bring them in as co-counsel on the most difficult of injury cases. Call them toll free or contact them by e-mail to schedule a free consultation about an injury or wrongful death claim at one of their Illinois or Missouri locations.