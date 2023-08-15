EDWARDSVILLE - Walter D. Williams was recognized for his leadership and accomplishments, and a new president - Traci S. Daniels, MSL, was announced at a special meeting of the NAACP Edwardsville Branch.

Williams recently resigned as branch president after accepting a position with the City of Racine, Wisc. Traci S. Daniels, MSL, has served as 1st Vice President of the NAACP Edwardsville Branch for three years. She is the assistant pastor of Anchored In Truth Ministries in Edwardsville and now will assume a new role. Daniels is also an Ambassador for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and a devoted wife.

“I am ready to take on the responsibilities and challenges that come with this esteemed position," Daniels said. "I am committed to continuing the vital work of the NAACP in advocating for equality, justice, and civil rights for all.

"With the support of our dedicated members and the community, I am confident that we can make a significant impact and create positive change.”

The NAACP Edwardsville branch also announced its new officers during the special meeting. In addition to the appointment of the new president, Walter E. Chase will now serve as 1st Vice President, Charmian Aaron moves to 2nd Vice President, and Debra J. Pitts is the newly appointed 3rd Vice President. Additional appointments include Lynette Jordan, Secretary, Gwen Bumpers, Assistant Secretary (once voted in), Karen Hooks, Treasurer and Charlene Blair, Assistant Treasurer.

The new officers will be confirmed during the Branch’s general meeting at 6 p.m. on August 22, 2023, at Anchored in Truth Ministries, 510 Garfield Ave., Edwardsville. There will be a brief “Meet-and-Greet” with refreshments provided following the meeting, so the public can meet the newly-appointed officials.

General meetings are always open to the public and occur the fourth Tuesday of every month. The NAACP Edwardsville Branch has been an active and important part of the Greater Edwardsville Civil Rights community since 1955. More information about the Branch is available at naacpedwardsville.org or the NAACP Edwardsville Branch Facebook page.

