CARLINVILLE - An acclaimed writer and journalist will present a free, one-hour program at the Carlinville Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Walt Harrington of Carlinville, a former journalist at The Washington Post Magazine, will discuss his 2022 book, The Detective: And Other True Stories.

“It’s a collection of eight of my in-depth, narrative non-fiction articles from The Washington Post Magazine,” remarked Harrington. “I’ll talk about where the ideas came from, how the stories were done, and what [the] subjects thought of their stories.”

Harrington will also read excerpts from some of his stories, to demonstrate his style and approach. He will also sign books.

The recipient of numerous journalism awards, Harrington authored profiles of Rosa Parks, Carl Bernstein, Jesse Jackson, Rita Dove, and President George H.W. Bush. He also penned numerous in-depth accounts for the Post of ordinary people who live extraordinary lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harrington has written or edited eleven books, including Crossings: A White Man’s Journey into Black America, The Everlasting Stream: A True Story of Rabbits, and Guns, Friendship, and Family.

It will be the second appearance for Harrington at the Carlinville library, as he discussed his career experiences in a well-received program in September 2023.

After leaving the Post, Harrington became a professor at the University of Illinois. He and his wife, Keran, moved to Carlinville in 2022.

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 505 North Broad Street. For more information on Harrington’s discussion or other programs offered at the library, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: