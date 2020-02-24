Walsh-Richards Announce Engagement and Wedding Date Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Erik Walsh and Andrea Richards announced their engagement and upcoming wedding date. The couple became engaged on November 27th, 2019. Their wedding will be held on July 11th, 2020. Article continues after sponsor message Erik is the son of Kelly and Michael Walsh. Andrea is the daughter of Marca Newby and Antione Richards. Both Erik and Andrea are from Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending