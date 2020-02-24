Walsh-Richards Announce Engagement and Wedding Date
February 24, 2020 11:46 AM
Erik Walsh and Andrea Richards announced their engagement and upcoming wedding date.
The couple became engaged on November 27th, 2019. Their wedding will be held on July 11th, 2020.
Erik is the son of Kelly and Michael Walsh.
Andrea is the daughter of Marca Newby and Antione Richards.
Both Erik and Andrea are from Alton.
