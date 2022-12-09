WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Walmart Supercenter Store at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River celebrated its 35th anniversary in style this year with a process to remodel the store. On Friday morning, the City of Wood River and Walmart celebrated their grand reopening. On Friday, Walmart also donated several thousand dollars to a local charity, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said.

Store Manager Glenn Masterson and Mayor Stalcup delivered remarks during the event.

Masterson spoke of a meeting with Walmart founder Sam Walton and how Walton inspired him to want to be a manager for the company.

Apparently, Sam Walton picked Masterson up one time for about an hour’s long airport ride and he said after he left the car with the Walmart legend, he was sold on a future with the company. Masterson has been the general manager of the Wood River Walmart Super-Center for 25 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Stalcup said Walmart has been their largest retail partner for 35 years and thanked them for their contributions to the community.

“Walmart generates revenue that helps grow our city,” he said.

Wood River has positioned a retention project on the east end of the city so that area could be developed, is in the process of revitalizing several downtown storefronts and the new recreation center is in the works, Stalcup said. He explained much of this wouldn’t be possible without the tax contributions to the city from Walmart.

More like this: