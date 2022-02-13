BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced it ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees and will end its daily health screenings and paid COVID-19 leave.

The company said fully vaccinated employees will not be required to wear masks at any Walmart or Sam’s Club facility effective immediately unless required by a state or local mandate or ordinance.

The company describes fully vaccinated as having the full two-dose regimen of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The company said unvaccinated employees will be required to continue wearing masks until further notice.

