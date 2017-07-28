GODFREY – The Walmart Online Grocery Pickup service is expanding to the Walmart Supercenter location in Godfrey at 6600 Godfrey Road beginning next Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Customers can choose from 30,000 items, including fresh produce, meats and organic groceries.

The Godfrey store will be the fourth location in the Metro East to offer Walmart Online Grocery Pickup, following the Walmart Supercenter in Wood River and the Walmart Supercenter and recently opened Neighborhood Market in Collinsville. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Walmart store without even leaving their cars.

“At Walmart, we have always been known for saving our customers money and, with services like grocery pickup, we are also saving them valuable time,” Sarah Borgmann, local eCommerce Market Coach, said. “Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes – between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity – without even unbuckling their seat belts.”

Walmart Online Grocery Pickup features several options, with more than 90 percent of customers choosing to add fresh meat, dairy or produce to their baskets. Other top items selected by grocery pickup shoppers include after-school snacks, diapers and large dog food bags. All items are priced at the same low prices customers find in their local Walmart stores.

How it Works

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly-trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested.

Pick Up and Go: Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Quality Guaranteed

Walmart said it always guarantees the quality of the food being picked up or purchased in store through its Freshness Guarantee for meat, produce and bakery items. If customers aren’t satisfied with an item, they simply bring back the receipt for a full refund.

Making Shopping Even Easier

Walmart Online Grocery Pickup is one of many ways Walmart is using technology to create a better shopping experience for its customers. Another tool is the Walmart mobile app, which is used by more than 20 million customers monthly* and ranks among the top three retail apps in the Google and Apple app stores. The app enhances the shopping experience in Walmart stores with features including refilling pharmacy prescriptions, finding an item’s store location and Walmart Pay, a safe, easy and convenient way for customers to pay with their smartphones in Walmart stores.

