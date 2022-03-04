EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Gavin Walls with the Student of the Month Award for the month of February. Gavin was nominated by Mr. Kelsey Pickering.

Gavin is an Illinois State Scholar and achieved High Honor Roll. He also plays both football and soccer at Edwardsville High School. In his spare time, Gavin enjoys weightlifting and kicking footballs.

Gavin plans to attend the Missouri State University after graduating from EHS.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville High School Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

