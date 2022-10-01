ROXANA - Chris Walleck scored the first two touchdowns of the game, while both Evan Wells and Nik Ward also scored as Roxana defeated Freeburg 36-13 in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division football game at home.

The win makes the Shells 4-2 for the season, 2-1 in the league, and sets up a big week eight game at longtime rival East Alton Wood River next week at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

Walleck scored the game's opening touchdown five minutes in on a two-yard run, then after a Midget touchdown in the second quarter, Walleck scored again, this time on a 29-yard pass from Nik Ward to make it 13-6 for Roxana at halftime.

In the third quarter, Wells scored from one yard out to extend the Roxana lead to 20-6, then Ward went in, again from one yard out, to give Roxana a 27-6 cushion. The Shells' defense got a safety later on to make it 29-6 and after another Freeburg touchdown, Zeb Katzmarek scored from 14 yards in to make the final 36-13.

The Shells-Oilers game at EAWR is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on October 14th, with the winner taking sole possession of the division lead and inside track for the division's automatic postseason berth.

