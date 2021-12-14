BETHALTO - Aubree Wallace hit a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left in regulation to help give Civic Memorial a 51-48 win over Alton in the feature girls basketball game of the night at the CM gym.

Wallace's game-winning free throws were a part of an 11-for-13 run at the line for the Eagles as CM went on a 10-2 run late to help win the game.

Talia Norman had hit a shot in the lane in the fourth quarter to give the Redbirds a 46-41 advantage before good defense helped CM go on their run in the final four minutes. Free throws aided the Eagles down the stretch, with Wallace hitting her shots to win the game, with Kelbie Zupan also hitting a pair to extend the lead to four, and after a late basket from Alton's Kiyoko Proctor made it 50-48, Wallace hit another free throw to make the score 51-48. An Alyssa Lewis three at the buzzer fell short to give CM the win.

Olivia Durban led the Eagles with 23 points, while Zupan added 12, Wallace had nine points, Avari Combes had three points and both Maya Tuckson and Emily Williams scored two points apiece.

Norman and Jarius Powers led Alton with 11 points each, while Proctor scored eight points, Tayen Orr hit for seven points, Lewis had six points, Laila Blakeny had three points and Renee Raglin scored two points.

The Eagles remain undefeated at 10-0, and next play at home against Waterloo in a 7:30 p.m. tip, then meet Parkway South in the opening round of the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament Saturday in a 7 p.m. start.

The Redbirds are now 7-2, still their best start in 30 years, and their best since 1984-85, when Alton got off to a 13-0 start. Alton is at Belleville East on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then plays at Quincy Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and goes up against Cahokia in the first round of the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

