ALTON – The Sierra Group out of New York City apparently has some big plans for the old Alton Kmart on Homer Adams Parkway, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Thursday.

The old Kmart, located near the new Alton train station facility, apparently will be renovated by the Sierra Group property developers in the near future.

Mayor Walker said when Kmart made the decision to shut down, he was concerned with what might be located there in the future, so he contacted the Sierra Group in New York.

“I called and talked to a man named Michael and I said, 'This is the Alton mayor,'” Walker said. “I said, 'I have a lot of concerns about what is going on in the Beltline area and was concerned about what might possibly be going into the old Kmart.'”

“There is over 100,000 square foot in the old Kmart building," Walker continued. "They said they will likely redevelop the property and rather than having one store, have three or four and back fill it.”

Rumors have circulated that Old Navy is considering opening a store in that area in Alton, but Walker said he didn’t know anything for certain about that and could not confirm that information. He said he would welcome a business like Old Navy to Alton with open arms.

“Old Navy would be an amazing addition,” he said. “I have had two developers, one who put the Harbor Freight deal together, and another one interested in contacting the Sierra Group about the old Kmart location and the development there.”

Mayor Walker to meet soon with movie theater operators

Mayor Walker said he spent Wednesday trying to catch a flight out to Augusta, Ga., to meet with a theater operator for dinner and discussion about bringing a theater at Alton Square Mall. However, because of the weather he couldn’t catch a flight out.

“We will meet with one of the Hull Group’s movie operators soon,” he said. “The Hull Group is ready to move forward with its mall changes.”

