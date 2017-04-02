CARROLLTON – Nathan Walker and Jerrett Smith both had hot hands with the bat and Nathan Walker pitched four nearly perfect innings against Griggsville on Saturday in a 7-2 Carrollton baseball win.

The Hawks' Walker was two for three a had one RBI in the game, while Jerrett Smith was two for four with three RBIs. Alex Bowker, Kyle Waters, Gabe Jones, Kolten Bottom and Ethan Brannan all added hits.

Carrollton head baseball coach Jeff Krumwiede said he appreciated the work of the ground crew to get the Hawks’ field ready after some heavy rainfall this week.

“The ground crew guys started working hard around 8 Saturday morning and worked all the way up to noon or 12:30 getting the field ready,” he said. “It was nice to get out there on a beautiful day and play ball.”

Nathan Walker started the game Saturday for Carrollton and only gave up one run in four innings and notched the win.

Carrollton banged out 10 hits again. Krumwiede said he is glad the team is continuing to see and hit the ball even with some bad weather and inconsistent play.

The coach stressed even his No. 9 hitter in the lineup continues to pound the ball, hitting .400. The team overall is hitting around .450. Carrollton turned three double plays in the game against Griggsville.

The Hawks, 6-0, host Pittsfield at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Griggsville drops to 1-4 with Saturday’s defeat.

